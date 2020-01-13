Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth $115,805,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 67.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,354,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,160,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth $196,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 98,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $680.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

