GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.70

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 170216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NILSY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

