GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $140.30 on Thursday. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. GN STORE NORD A/ADR had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $456.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GN STORE NORD A/ADR will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GN STORE NORD A/ADR

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

