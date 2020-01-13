Gowing Bros. (ASX:GOW) Trading Up 0.9%

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.35 ($1.67) and last traded at A$2.35 ($1.67), approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.33 ($1.65).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41.

About Gowing Bros. (ASX:GOW)

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

