Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 323,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,045. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 798.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.