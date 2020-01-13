Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $4.32 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $9,497.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nocks, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00627058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009373 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 503,648,467 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Nocks, GuldenTrader, Bleutrade, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

