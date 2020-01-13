Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.70. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 5,392,700 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,368,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 120.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,029,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 1,073,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 594,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

