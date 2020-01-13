HashBX (HBX) 1-Day Volume Tops $650.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. HashBX has a market cap of $683,501.00 and $650.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.67 or 0.05935492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00119163 BTC.

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

