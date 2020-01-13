HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.14

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

