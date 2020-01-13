HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives €44.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.81 ($52.11).

HLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock traded down €0.88 ($1.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €47.58 ($55.33). The company had a trading volume of 97,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

