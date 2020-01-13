Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 33,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. 10,123,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,051. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit