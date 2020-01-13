Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

HD traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $223.34. 6,060,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,590. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

