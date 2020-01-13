Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $223.46. 1,051,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura decreased their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

