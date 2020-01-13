Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 125 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,041. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

