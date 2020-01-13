Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:HMI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,975. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $732.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.71.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $260.58 million for the quarter.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

