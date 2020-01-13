Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUSKF. Morgan Stanley raised Husky Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Husky Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC set a $10.50 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

HUSKF traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 21,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

