Hydro Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Mercatox, CoinEx and Upbit. Hydro has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $596,079.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, DEx.top, Mercatox, IDAX, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex, BitMart, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

