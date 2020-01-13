Ink (INK) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, CoinBene and Coinrail. Ink has a market capitalization of $885,469.00 and $937.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02102953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00121598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Exrates, CoinBene, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Exmo, LBank, TOPBTC, EXX, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

