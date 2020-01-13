Inner Spirit (CNSX:ISH) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CNSX:ISH)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 466,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Inner Spirit in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $0.40 target price on the stock.

About Inner Spirit (CNSX:ISH)

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. The company also markets, sells, and distributes watches, sunglasses, and related accessories, as well as provides watch repair services.

