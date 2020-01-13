Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.31, 1,881,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,082,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Specifically, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

