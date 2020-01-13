Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23, 1,793 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5967 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

