Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading Up 1.8%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE)’s share price was up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $46.09, approximately 547 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE)
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.