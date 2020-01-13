Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading Up 1.8%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE)’s share price was up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $46.09, approximately 547 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 755.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE)

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

