Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33, 17,117 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 55,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2826 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 256.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,419 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the third quarter valued at $917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 213.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 52,727 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 173.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,036 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UDN)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

