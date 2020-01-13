Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33, 17,117 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 55,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2826 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.27.
Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UDN)
PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).
