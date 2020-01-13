Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $55.30, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 90,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $954,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEZ)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

