Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PKB)
PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
