Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 33,080 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 145.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

