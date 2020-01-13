Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.31 and last traded at $71.31, approximately 208 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 399.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,436,000.

