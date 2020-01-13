Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Shares Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07, 398 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit