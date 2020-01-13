Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07, 398 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

