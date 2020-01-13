Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.95. The company had a trading volume of 706,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,574. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $158.59 and a 1-year high of $219.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

