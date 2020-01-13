Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $74.35, approximately 10,505 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,130% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

