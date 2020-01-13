Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17, approximately 20,764 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

