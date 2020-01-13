Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $64.69, 312 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2476 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 165.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

