iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 369,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.98 on Monday. 315,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

