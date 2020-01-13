iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $137.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

