iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.9% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.52. 133,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,942. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.30 and a 52 week high of $106.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.