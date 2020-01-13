iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,057,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,423,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,819,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.50. 1,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,942. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.30 and a twelve month high of $106.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

