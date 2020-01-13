iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,003,313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,759,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,749,279 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,156,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,809,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,613,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,880,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $93.62. 169,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.78. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8862 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

