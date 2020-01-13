ISHS IV/SHS CL-A EUR (LON:CNYA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ISHS IV/SHS CL-A EUR (LON:CNYA) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.61 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.61 ($0.06), approximately 56,603 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 58,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.24.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ISHS IV/SHS CL-A EUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHS IV/SHS CL-A EUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.