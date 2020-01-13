J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 951,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

