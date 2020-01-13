JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $135.94. 3,751,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

