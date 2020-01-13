Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Up 39.3% in December

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 509,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,524. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $923,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Krouse sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $54,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,857 shares of company stock worth $3,133,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

