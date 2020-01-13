KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises about 1.7% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of KBR worth $22,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KBR by 834.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KBR by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 428,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

