Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:KCT opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.04 million and a P/E ratio of 145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kin and Carta has a 52-week low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.50).

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

