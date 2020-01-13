Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 564,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.54. 515,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,017. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 251,635 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 62.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 622.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 130,238 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

