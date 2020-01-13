Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,770.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 101.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 264,300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.24. 13,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

