Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,659 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $59,193.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,277.

PHD traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,786. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

