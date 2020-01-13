Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 240,146 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 93,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

