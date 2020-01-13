Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 42.3% in December

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $3.70. 109,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,488. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 million, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

