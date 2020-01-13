LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. LCNB has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $237.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.59.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 46.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 125,916 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth $2,167,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

