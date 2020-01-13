Levolution (LEVL) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Levolution token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003750 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B. In the last week, Levolution has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $152,352.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,346,571 tokens. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

