Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $152.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LGND stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

